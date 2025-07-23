Gulf Air to return to U.S. in partnership with JFK’s New Terminal One

JFK’s New Terminal One is welcoming Gulf Air back to the United States.

An international airline carrier is coming to JFK’s New Terminal One.

Operators of the New Terminal One announced on Wednesday, July 23, that Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will begin a partnership with the soon-to-open terminal.

Once Gulf Air returns to the U.S. in October, it will launch tri-weekly nonstop service from Bahrain International Airport to JFK’s existing Terminal 1, in anticipation of New Terminal One’s phase one debut in 2026.

Gulf Air’s flight service marks its return to JFK airport. It will operate a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and the only nonstop flight connecting Bahrain with the U.S.

Gulf Air’s new home at JFK Airport will help elevate customers’ travel experiences to New York City, aligning with the carrier’s investment in fleet modernization and in-flight services.

Recently, the airline received the prestigious APEX Five Star Global Airline Award in recognition of its transformation and commitment to customer service. Additionally, the airline has added several new destinations to its route map within the past year.

Gulf Air is the latest airline to select New Terminal One at its new home at JFK Airport. The airline joins 15 other airlines at the brand new terminal, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China and China Airlines.

Jennifer Aument, CEO of the New Terminal One said the organization is honored to form a long term partnership with Gulf Air, and welcomes their resumption of service in the U.S. “ Our teams share a dedicated commitment to creating an extraordinary guest experience for all who fly out of the New Terminal One, and we look forward to a long-lasting collaboration with our colleagues at Gulf Air,” Aument said.

“The move to New Terminal One at JFK marks a significant milestone in Gulf Air’s commitment to enhancing our global connectivity and delivering a superior travel experience. This modern facility aligns with our vision to provide our passengers with world-class service, greater comfort and seamless connections. We are excited to be part of this transformative development at one of the world’s leading international gateways,” stated Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Gulf Air Group.

The New Terminal One is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. The massive transformation includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.