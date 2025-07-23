Gunman gets 12 years in prison for shooting woman in Flushing over a relative’s debt: DA

Massachusetts resident Minliang Zhen was sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting a woman in Flushing over her relative’s unpaid financial debt.

A New England man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for shooting a woman in Flushing in 2023 over a family debt.

Minliang Zheng, 52, of Pope Street in Quincy, Massachusetts, was convicted of assault and criminal possession of a weapon in June, after a month-long trial in Queens Supreme Court. The jury deliberated about an hour before reaching a guilty verdict on June 9. The victim had never met Zheng and she was not involved in the alleged financial dispute.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on March 19, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the victim was loading laundry into her car, which was parked in front of her home on 229th Street in Flushing. Zheng approached the woman while wearing a hat and surgical mask and demanded money, saying, “The boss said to get the money.” He then drew a semi-automatic pistol and shot the woman in her upper thigh. Nearby video surveillance footage depicted the shooting and the aftermath of the victim struggling to evade further assault from Zheng by closing her car door. Zheng yanked the car door open and threatened to shoot the woman’s entire family if the money was not paid. He then fled the scene.

Subsequent investigation revealed that a gray Honda Odyssey van registered to Zheng had followed the victim earlier that morning as she left her house and drove to several nearby locations before the shooting. Cell site records obtained by the Queens District Attorney’s office further evidenced Zheng’s participation in the crime.

Zhen fled to Massachusetts, where he was apprehended by local law enforcement on August 8, 2023. The following November, he was extradited to Queens, seven months after the shooting.

“The defendant shot the victim at point-blank range and in broad daylight simply to send a message,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “He then tried to flee the state to avoid any accountability. Thankfully, the victim survived, and my office was able to build a strong case, which led to a jury conviction.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Karen Gopee, who presided at trial, sentenced Zheng to 12 years in prison, to be followed by five years post-release supervision.

“We hope today’s sentencing allows the victim to heal and close the chapter on this senseless act of gun violence,” Katz said.