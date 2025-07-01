PSA: Health Department to begin mosquito spraying in Queens wetlands beginning July 1

Beginning today, the New York City Health Department is conducting its second aerial larviciding treatment to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, low-flying airplanes will spray pesticides in nonresidential marshes and wetland areas of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Tuesday, July 1, to Thursday, July 3.

While two days are allotted for the aerial larviciding, the spraying may be completed in less time. In case of bad weather, the application will be delayed from Monday, July 7, to Wednesday, July 9, 2025, during the same hours.

In Queens, spraying will occur in the marsh areas of Alley Creek, the abandoned Flushing Airport, Brookville Park, Hook Creek Park, and Kissena Park.

The Health Department monitors mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus, and no human cases have been reported this season. As the weather warms up, mosquitoes breed in still water that has been standing for over five days.

The Health Department targets these wetland areas as they create a breeding ground for mosquito populations due to the hot, wet weather conditions. The larvicides- VectoBac® GS and VectoPrime® FG- contain naturally occurring bacteria that will kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

The larvacides have been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and will be used on mosquito breeding grounds throughout the season.

According to the Health Department, the most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors.

The city urges residents to do their part by eliminating standing water on their property, repairing torn window screens, and using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (for those over age three), or IR3535. Wearing lightweight, long-sleeved clothing can also help limit bites, especially in areas near wetlands.

Residents can report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv, which provides more information about mosquito-borne illnesses and prevention.