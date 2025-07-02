Holden: Council failed veterans in NYC budget while increasing immigration spending

CM Robert Holden has slammed Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and CM Justin Brannan over a perceived lack of support for veterans in the FY 2026 budget.

Council Member Robert Holden has criticized Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan for “neglecting” veterans in the recently passed FY2026 Budget.

Holden, Chair of the City’s Committee on Veterans, criticized the budget for not allocating a “single dollar in additional investment” to veterans services across the city.

The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the $116 billion budget on Monday, which includes significant investments in vital city services.

Holden, despite voting in favor of the budget, argued that the council’s investment in the Veterans Services Initiatives (VSI) has remained “flat-funded” despite his “years of advocacy” for greater veteran support.

He noted that funding for the VSI has remained unchanged at its FY2025 level of $3.37 million, with $340,000 allocated to Homeless Prevention Services for Veterans and $200,000 allocated to Job Placement for Veterans. A further $600,000 was allocated to Legal Services for Veterans, while $420,000 was allocated to Mental Health Services for Veterans.

Finally, the FY2026 Budget allocated $540,000 to Veteran Resource Centers and $1.27 million to Veterans Community Development.

However, Holden said the budget did not go far enough for the city’s veteran population and criticized both Brannan and Adams for “using their positions” within the Council to run for office this year. Adams launched an unsuccessful bid for mayor, while Brannan was defeated in the City Comptroller race by Mark Levine.

He accused Adams and Brannan of “turning their backs” on veterans while running both campaigns.

“For years, I’ve asked Speaker Adams and Finance Chair Brannan to finally care about our veterans,” Holden said in a statement. “Instead, these two failed politicians—who used their positions as stepping stones for higher office—continue to turn their backs on the very people who defended our freedoms. They didn’t just fail in their political ambitions—they failed our veterans.”

The Budget also allocates $5.9 million to the Department of Veteran Services for core agency functions and staff salaries – an almost 9% decrease from the $6.4 million allocated to the Department last year.

Holden further criticized Adams for “cutting a backroom deal” that provides $54.5 million in funding for immigration services, including $41.9 million in funding for free legal services for migrants facing deportation and $12.5 million earmarked for pro bono lawyers for unaccompanied minors in immigration proceedings.

Holden criticized Adams and the Council for providing a “boost” to immigration services while failing to increase funding for veterans. He described the contrast between the two as “glaring.”

“This Council finds $54.5 million to fight deportations and bankroll immigration lawyers, but won’t even increase funding to help the homeless veteran on the corner, or the senior who can’t afford food,” Holden said in a statement.

“Our veterans, our seniors, and our struggling New Yorkers deserve better than this blatant disregard. The priorities of this Council are morally backward, and Speaker Adams should be ashamed.”

Officials close to Adams pushed back against Holden, stating that both Adams and Brannan have always prioritized support for New York City veterans.

“Speaker Adams and Finance Chair Brannan have always prioritized investments and support for New York City’s veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our nation and to whom we will always be in debt,” a Council spokesperson said in a statement.

“That’s why last year, Speaker Adams and Chair Brannan led the Council to implement a new veterans initiative, named after, designed, and championed by the late Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, Paul Vallone.”

The spokesperson stated that leadership from Adams and Brannan helped deliver over $3 million in Council funding for veterans’ services and advanced laws to bolster veterans’ mental health. They accused Holden of “trying to score cheap political points” and noted that Holden voted yes on the budget.

Officials said the Council has also prioritized veterans through non-budget initiatives, including an agency report card for the Department of Veterans Services that identified challenges associated with the agency’s delivery of services.