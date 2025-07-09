Hollis man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old boy, NYPD seeks additional victims

Virgilio Taveras, 63, was arrested by the NYPD Special Victims Squad and charged with the rape of a 14-year-old boy in Queens.

A 63-year old man from Hollis was arrested on Thursday, July 3, in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old boy, police announced Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, members of the Special Victims Squad apprehended Virgilio Taveras at approximately 6:40 p.m. within the confines of the 107th Precinct, which covers neighborhoods including Fresh Meadows, Cunningham Heights and Hillcrest.

Taveras of Hillside Avenue, has been charged with rape, luring a child, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.

Police also released media depicting Taveras’ vehicle, which he allegedly used to approach the victim.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have been victimized by Taveras to come forward. Individuals can contact the NYPD’s Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-7273 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or through X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and submissions are strictly confidential.