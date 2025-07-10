Hollis man charged with raping 14-year-old told teen, ‘I can help you get work’

Virgilion Taveraz, 63, of Hollis, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy he had lured into his car on Jamaica Avenue in St. Albans.

New details have emerged in the case of the Hollis man accused luring a 14-year-old boy into his car in St. Albans and then allegedly raping him on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 1.

Virgilio Taveras, 63, of Hillside Avenue, was arrested by detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad two days later and booked at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows. Taveras was arraigned on the Fourth of July in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with rape in the second degree, luring a child as an E felony, endangering the welfare of a child and other related crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, after 1 p.m. on July 1, Taveras was behind the wheel of a gray sedan near the intersection of 171st Street and Jamaica Avenue when he saw the youngster walking down the street. Taveras drove slowly past him and repeatedly honked his horn. As the boy approached his car, Taveras said, “I can help you and get you work, my brother owns a construction company.”

The 14-year-old later told the Special Victims Squad detectives that he got in the car, and Taveras drove off. He told the youngster, “You are attractive, do you have a boyfriend or a girlfriend?”

Tavarez pulled over and parked and then reached over and touched the victim’s penis under his pants, without his consent, according to the criminal complaint, and then asked, “Do you like this?”

Taveras then pulled down the boy’s pants and put his penis in his mouth and performed oral sex on him, without his consent, according to the complaint.

When the sex act was completed, Taveras drove to the intersection of 175th Street and Jamaica Avenue, where he pulled over and placed a $50 bill into the victim’s pocket before the boy exited the vehicle.

Taveras was charged with rape in the second degree because he is over eighteen years of age and he allegedly engaged in oral sexual contact with another person less than fifteen years old. He was also charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree, in addition to endangering the welfare of a child. Queens Criminal Court Judge Marty Lentz set bail at $20,000 cash and $60,000 bond and ordered Tavarez to return to court on Sept. 22.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have been victimized by Taveras to come forward. Individuals can contact the NYPD’s Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-7273 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or through X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and submissions are strictly confidential.