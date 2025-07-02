Hot Topic to debut expanded store at Queens Center mall

Hot Topic is making a loud comeback at Queens Center.

The alternative pop-culture retailer is celebrating the re-grand opening of its newly expanded and relocated store inside the Elmhurst mall with a weekend-long series of in-store activations, giveaways and live entertainment from Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13.

To mark the occasion, the store will feature live DJs spinning from 3 to 5 p.m. each day. The first 100 guests in line daily will receive a $25 Hot Topic gift card, and additional surprise giveaways are planned throughout the weekend.

The new store, now occupying a larger footprint than its previous location, offers a broader selection of music, anime, gaming, and cult-classic fandom merchandise—including apparel, collectibles, and exclusive licensed items. Its relocation and expansion are part of Hot Topic’s broader strategy to revitalize its retail presence by enhancing the in-store experience and building community engagement.

Hot Topic first opened in Southern California in 1989, and rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s for catering to teen and young adult audiences interested in alternative music, goth fashion and pop culture fandoms.

Queens Center has been home to a Hot Topic location for over two decades. The mall, situated at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 59th Avenue in Elmhurst, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit shopqueenscenter.com or check out Hot Topic’s event updates on social media.