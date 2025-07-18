Il Gigante opened earlier this year in a vibrant section of Ridgewood filled with cafes, restaurants and bars.

The authentic Italian restaurant, located at 880 Woodward Ave., previously housed Porcelain, a beloved neighborhood gem that boasted dishes like kimchi-brined fresh half chicken and smoky lamb ribs. When the space closed for good in the summer of June 2023, Ridgewood resident and Il Gigante co-owner, Lorenzo Pizzoli, saw a great opportunity to bring authentic Bolognese dishes like those from back home in Italy where he grew up, and handmade pasta dishes at unreal prices.

“It was originally a cafe before it transitioned into a restaurant,” said Pizzoli. “If you’re from Ridgewood, you know about this location, and everyone in Ridgewood has a special connection. It’s got this 50’s feel because it was a movie set, and it’s very special.”

The space, which is a landmark building in Ridgewood’s historic district, also made an appearance in a scene at the beginning of the 2019 mob film, “The Irishman,” starring larger-than-life names like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino.

Aside from the bar area, which is a newer piece that was a remnant from the movie’s set, the interior has a lived-in, but cozy feel. The space is decorated with old family photos, original artwork from Italy, a vintage radio, and other tchotchkes waiting to be discovered throughout the space. On one wall, a copper cooking pot is on display, one that has been in Pizzoli’s family for generations.

When Pizzoli had his first restaurant in Brooklyn, he said his mother gave it to him to put on the wall, but initially, he didn’t take to the idea. Now it’s proudly displayed amongst unique Italian artwork, giving customers something unique to purvey as they mingle or wait for their food.

“I realized I had the most special place in the world right near my house, and once we learned it was up for grabs, we went down the rabbit hole,” said Pizzoli.

Pizzoli owns the space with Ed Lombardo, a good friend he’s known since their college days, and Jacopo Maffei, whom he initially met through business but became like family over the years. The menu is a mix of Pizzoli’s vision to bring authentic Bolognese dishes to the area, which was brought to fruition by their chef, Davide Bugamelli, who, like Pizzoli, also grew up in Bologna.

“Bologna is a city that many Italians will consider the culinary capital of Italy, just because we have a very wide variety, and especially specializing in pasta,” said Pizzoli. “That was the concept behind the restaurant.”

The ingredients are all imported from Italy, including their machinery used to make the pasta, which is prepared fresh and in-house in the restaurant’s lab downstairs. The restaurant has also sourced local favorites in the neighborhood, like DiMarco’s Butcher Shoppe, Rudy’s Pastry Shop, and Bakeri Queens.

In an age of inflation, their prices are almost unreal, with their handmade pasta dishes ranging from $15-$20. Some of their popular go-tos so far include the Gramigna alla Salsiccia, with short tubular pasta in a pink sauce with sweet Italian sausage, as well as one of their main courses, Cotoletta alla Bolognese, a breaded pork cutlet topped with prosciutto di Parma and homemade Parmigiano Reggiano sauce. With the restaurant’s incredible food and budget-friendly prices, the restaurant has already captured the attention of Michelin, which has chosen the restaurant along with 16 other New York City eateries to be judged and potentially selected for a Bib Gourmand rating, a distinction for restaurants that offer high-quality dining experiences at a great price.

Most recently, the venue has adopted a brunch menu for Saturdays and Sundays, which will feature an assortment of their Italian dishes, as well as American favorites like a fried chicken sandwich, amongst other dishes, including sweets like Nutella-stuffed French toast with fresh berries.

The space is open every day for dinner starting at 5 p.m. and has brunch from noon to 4 p.m. Whether guests are looking to explore the Ridgewood community or find something new right in their community, the restaurant has certainly been creating a buzz in the neighborhood.

To see their menu, visit their website or follow them at @ilgigantenyc