Israeli Consul General visits Queens to discusses antisemitism on American college campuses

Consul General of Israel in New York Ofir Akunis paid a special visit to Queens College in Flushing on Wednesday, July 16, where he discussed a variety of topics during a luncheon, including what he felt was a disturbing increase in antisemitism at several college campuses in the United States.

Akunis feels that not enough American universities are taking the necessary action to condemn antisemitic rhetoric and make Jewish students feel safe and welcome.

“The most important thing in our society is education,” Akunis said. “If one is given an education filled with strong and just values, they will know how to hold themselves and behave. They will know how to have a dialogue when disagreeing with someone with respect. Unfortunately, we are seeing many examples recently on how not to behave.”

Having spoken to hundreds of Israeli and Jewish students at American colleges since taking on the role of Consul General of Israel, Akunis said many of them feel silenced and unsafe. Many of them have been harassed for wearing Stars of David or yarmulkes. Events organized by Jewish organizations have often been disrupted as well.

“We continue to build a new Middle East,” Akunis said. “We have nothing against the Gazans. We have a lot against Hamas.”

Akunis noted that it was Israel and the Jewish people who were victims of a terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023. He finds it disheartening that there are Americans who are vocal in their support for Hamas.

“The truth is we didn’t start the fire,” Akunis said. “We did not want to be in this situation in the first place, but we will continue to do what is necessary to defend our people.”

One of the most alarming things Akunis feels that is being chanted at several college campuses by students protesting is “Globalize the Intifada,” which calls for an uprising of the Palestinians over the Israelis.

“It is unbelievable that young Americans are chanting for the death and destruction of the Jewish nation,” Akunis said. “It’s not enough to say, ‘I’m not using those words.’ Everybody must condemn it.”

Council Member James Gennaro was also on hand for this event. He spoke highly of Akunis and his important role in trying to eliminate antisemitism in New York.

“We have a Consul General that is going to do the right thing by Israel and is going to be an inspiration to Jews and those beyond the Jewish community,” Gennaro said. “He is going to be an exemplary beacon of Yiddish light.”

Akunis pointed to Queens College as an example of an American university that has gone above and beyond in its efforts to prevent antisemitic rhetoric and actions on campus. He praised President Frank Wu for his work, which has included allowing for healthy dialogue between Jewish and Muslim students, inviting speakers to the university who are able to discuss the dangers of antisemitism and much more. Queens College is one of eight American institutions to receive an A from the ADL for combating antisemitism.

“We’re proud that Queens College is well-known for robust Jewish student life,” Wu said. “They’re all welcome here and celebrate their diverse lineages through many clubs and activities.”

Gennaro had a lot of praise for Wu as well. “I’m very appreciative of President Wu and the great welcoming atmosphere for Jews and for everyone at Queens College,” Gennaro said. “This is a sanctuary that he’s created. It’s a safe space for everyone, except those who want to cause trouble, get in people’s faces and violate their rights.”

“It is very heartening to come to places like this, where we know that Jews will always be safe and everyone will always be safe,” Gennaro continued. “This is what Queens College is all about. And Queens College truly is a beacon for what all of Queens should be, with all its diversity, and all of New York City and all the country. If colleges across the country were like Queens College, we wouldn’t be seeing all the nonsense that we’re seeing all over the country.”