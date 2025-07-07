Italian Night wraps up 44th annual Gregorian Festival in Bellerose

Italian Night brought the 44th annual Gregorian Festival to a celebratory close on Friday, June 28, as families gathered at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy in Bellerose to enjoy live entertainment, traditional Italian cuisine, and a festive atmosphere rooted in multigenerational tradition.

Held June 20 through June 28, the nine-night festival featured rides, games, nightly entertainment, and theme nights representing cultures across the parish community, with Italian Night capping off the event on both June 27 and 28.

Crowds on the final night were treated to Italian-themed dishes prepared by volunteers and community members, along with live music and a bustling midway of carnival attractions. Guests lined up for sausage and peppers, pasta, zeppole, and Italian ices as part of the celebration.

Italian Night, like other themed evenings during the festival, was organized with the help of longtime parish families. Among them were the Cullinans and the Berrys, who continue to play an active role in festival operations. Kathleen Cullinan and her husband Sean oversaw the rides and games, continuing a tradition started by Kathleen’s parents, Joe and Maureen O’Doherty, decades earlier.

The Gregorian Festival has been a Bellerose tradition since 1980 and remains one of the largest church festivals in Eastern Queens. In addition to the cultural nights, this year’s event kicked off with a parade in front of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy on June 20 and included a casino, raffles, and family-friendly attractions.

Festival organizers and volunteers say Italian Night served as both a grand finale and a tribute to the community’s heritage, reflecting the dedication of parishioners and families who help bring the event to life each year.