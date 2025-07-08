Repeat jackpot: Jackson Heights deli sells third top-prize lottery ticket in under a year

A deli in Jackson Heights is quickly gaining a reputation as a lucky spot for lottery players.

The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize TAKE 5 ticket worth $30,862 was sold for the July 7 evening drawing at Shahbaz Deli Inc., dba Shah’s Deli, located at 74-03 37th Ave. It’s the second time in less than a month that the same deli has sold a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket — and the third time in under a year.

On June 14, Shahbaz Deli sold another winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $16,518 for the evening drawing. And in November 2024, a lottery player claimed a ticket worth nearly $30,000 that was also purchased at the 37th Avenue store.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, and drawings take place twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

With three big wins in less than eight months, Shahbaz Deli has become a beacon of good fortune for hopeful lottery players in Queens.

The New York Lottery remains the most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion to support public education in New York State during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction — or who know someone who is — can get help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369).