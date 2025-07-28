Masked man wanted in knifepoint robbery of Jamaica jewelry store: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly robbing a Jamaica jewelry store after pulling a knife on an employee and making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for an armed robber who targeted a jewelry store and made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise on Friday, July 18.

Police say the masked man entered a store at 161-11 Jamaica Ave. just after 6 p.m. and approached a 21-year-old employee, pulled out a knife and demanded that she hand over property from a display case. When she hesitated, the suspect reached over and forcibly removed approximately $65,000 worth of jewelry, according to police sources.

The armed robber fled the store on foot and was last seen traveling eastbound on Jamaica Avenue toward Merrick Boulevard.

Police say the store worker was not injured during the encounter.

The suspect has a dark complexion and was wearing a white T-shirt with black specks, black pants, a tan baseball cap and a blue facemask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 20, the 103rd Precinct has reported 186 robberies so far in 2025, 45 fewer than the 231 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 19.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.