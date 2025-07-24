KORA in Sunnyside crowned Queens’ best bakery by the Queens Chamber of Commerce

KORA in Sunnyside won the inaugural Queens’ Best Bakery contest launched last month by the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Just four months after opening in the heart of Sunnyside, KORA was named the winner of the inaugural Queens’ Best Bakery competition on Wednesday.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce launched the competition on June 13 and invited locals to nominate and vote for their favorite spots, with the Filipino-inspired bakery at 45-12 Greenpoint Ave. emerging as the champion.

“To be named Best Bakery in Queens by the very community that has shaped and sustained us is an honor beyond words,” said co-owners Kimberly Camara and Kevin Boja in a joint statement. “This recognition is more than an award — it is a reflection of shared stories, of heritage passed through hands and hearts and of the quiet power that food holds to connect us. KORA was born from remembrance — of family, culture and tradition; to see it embraced so fully humbles us profoundly.”

Queens residents nominated 22 businesses for the contest, and KORA edged out second-place Jhoanes Bakery and Coffee on Broadway in Astoria, and third-place Rockaway Beach Bakery on Rockaway Beach Boulevard.

“This competition was a celebration of the incredible talent and diversity in our borough’s baking scene, and KORA’s creativity and dedication clearly resonated with voters,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “We’re proud to shine a spotlight on a small business that brings so much flavor and heart to the Queens community.”

Elected officials representing the neighborhood and Western Queens weighed in on KORA’s victory.

“No other bakery has such a high demand in Western Queens,” Council Member Julie Won said. “Sunnyside is lucky to have Kimberly Camara and Kevin Borja share their Filipino family recipes with our community.”

State Senator Michael Gianaris admitted he is a frequent KORA customer.

“KORA is one of the best bakeries in all of New York City and is most deserving of this recognition,” Gianaris said. “Their delectable doughnuts and other delicacies are a must for anyone looking for delicious, sweet and savory treats.”

Camara and Borja started their business online, doing all their baking in their Woodside home after losing their restaurant industry jobs during the COVID lockdown.

“KORA has been such a sweet and welcome addition to our Sunnyside community since opening its brick-and-mortar location in March,” Assemblymember Claire Valdez said. “Its journey from a home kitchen in Woodside to being crowned Queens’ Best Bakery is a true testament to the power of heritage, heart and hard work. Every pastry feels like a beautifully crafted piece of art, showcasing the talent and spirit that thrive in our district.”

In addition to earning the title, KORA received a plaque and a complimentary year of membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

“We are endlessly grateful to everyone who voted, who believed and continues to believe in what we do and who resonate with the memories and emotions we embrace through taste and experience,” Camara and Borja said. “Thank you to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for celebrating not just small businesses, but the faces and spirit behind it. This is for our community and the dreams that are leavened in the warmth of hope.”