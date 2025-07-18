LaGuardia Gateway Partners teams up with Farmingdale State College for Terminal Operations Internship program

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, is partnering with a local college for an immersive internship program.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, is partnering with Farmindale State College(FSC) for its Terminal Operations Internship program.

Two Farmingdale students were selected for the Terminal Operations Internship summer cohort. The participating students will gain firsthand experience at Terminal B and insights into the role of airport management and the broader aviation industry.

The program, launched in 2022, provides college students with a comprehensive, rotating experience working in various areas of Terminal B. Interns are exposed to day-to-day operations and work alongside airline partners, passengers, and terminal administration.

The Terminal Operations Internship has had previous academic partnerships with Queens-based institutions, Vaughn College and York College, beginning in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Alumni of the internship program have gone on to successfully join LGP in full-time employment upon graduation.

Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, said the organization is thrilled to begin the new partnership with Farmingdale State College. “It is an honor to be able to leverage our world-class airport facility as an educational tool, introducing students passionate about pursuing careers in the aviation industry as we continue expanding this program,” Noble said.

Dr. Meron Lindenfeld, associate professor and internship coordinator at FSC Aviation, added that the college’s aviation department recognizes the importance of students participating in robust, educational internship opportunities. “LGP has been an excellent partner to work with in creating an internship experience that will provide students with a relevant educational experience in the setting of a truly modern terminal facility. LGP’s goals, projects, and intern presentations reviewed by their site supervisors align directly with the goals and outcomes of FSC Aviation. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with LGP in providing these opportunities to our students,” Lindenfeld said.