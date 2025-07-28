Lime brings Parking Wardens Program back to Queens to reward responsible riders

Micromobility company Lime is reintroducing its Parking Wardens Program to Queens and the Bronx this summer.

The program is an extension of the Bronx e-scooter program that first launched in August 2021 and will reward Lime e-scooter riders who park responsibly with a free 5-minute ride and other prizes, including free helmets.

Lime launched the program on July 18 and will continue it throughout the summer while monitoring high-traffic areas. Additionally, the Parking Wardens are hosting giveaway campaigns and awarding free rides to participating riders who qualify through proper parking at in-person events.

The program launch was held in the Bronx, where qualifying riders were awarded with free rides. Additionally, another in-person event was hosted in Queens at Kissena Boulevard & Sanford Avenue on Friday, July 25.

The program will end on Aug. 29 with an event from noon to 3 p.m. at 95th Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard.

“As residents and visitors in Queens enthusiastically embrace sustainable transportation, we’re investing in local outreach to educate riders about proper parking and how to be good neighbors. Our Parking Wardens program was successful in NYC last year, and we’re excited to return to the streets to reward good parking and continue improving the experience for both riders and nonriders,” said Nicole Yearwood, Senior Director of Government Relations.

The micro-mobility company shared that e-scooter rides have gained momentum in its ridership areas of the Bronx and Queens.

According to Lime, trips doubled in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. June 2025 was recorded as record-breaking ridership for Lime in New York City, with riders taking 287,867 trips, marking a 95% increase from June 2024’s 147,545 trips.

For the first half of 2025 (January to June), Lime riders have taken a total of 1,111,301 trips, representing a 100% growth year over year compared to 556,372 trips in the first half of 2024.

The Parking Wardens program was first launched in October 2024 as a response to community members’ concerns about improperly parked e-scooters throughout participating parts of the borough. The program announcement followed plans to invest $1.5 million into its Queens program in 2024, and $2.5 million annually beginning in 2025 to address community feedback about e-scooter parking and safety.

Lime is one of the three participating e-scooter companies in the DOT’s e-scooter program, which was brought to northeast and Southeast Queens last June.