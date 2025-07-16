Local Lions Club to host free health fair and block party in Rosedale July 27

A Queens-based nonprofit is bringing free health services and family-friendly fun to Rosedale later this month.

The Rosedale Lions Club Foundation, in partnership with Victory Fellowship Worship Center of SDA, will host a Family Health Fair & Block Party on Sunday, July 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 247-11 Francis Lewis Blvd.

The event will feature free health screenings, including prostate cancer checks, HIV and STD testing, and blood pressure monitoring. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, activities for children, giveaways, and items for sale from local vendors, making it a day of both wellness and community celebration.

Ngoze’ka Onwualum, president of the Rosedale Lions Club Foundation, said the Health Fair and Block Party is the inaugural debut of the combined event. “ It’s basically open to anybody who would love to participate. This is our way to give back to the community,” Onwualum said.

Onwualum said she is looking forward to launching this initiative. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be festive, and I want everyone to come out. You don’t have to be from Rosedale to attend the event,” she said.

Onwualum emphasized the importance of providing a platform for free health screenings, as many Rosedale residents expressed the need for accessible health services. “ We took out a survey in the area of Rosedale, and you’d be surprised how many people don’t necessarily have the services or the resources needed to be able to maintain optimal health. So this is one of the reasons why we were inspired to be able to try to do something, she said. “ I think it’s very important for us to be on top of our health, to make sure that we eat right, to make sure we live a healthy lifestyle, to continue to, to go to our primary care physicians and to make sure that there’s nothing going on that we don’t know about.”

To register for the event, click here