Three local businesses join JFK’s New Terminal One to deliver travel essentials

A rendering of one of the six retail spaces coming to JFK Airport’s Terminal One.

Three New York-based businesses are joining the new Terminal One to provide travel essentials for JFK Airport travelers.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports announced on Wednesday, July 16, that three graduates of the PANYNJ Institute of Concessions Program will join WHSmith North America on a team of joint-venture partners to deliver travel essentials at JFK’s New Terminal One.

The three participating businesses will contribute product selections through an incubator program led by joint-venture partner Love From USA. The program has participating businesses that offer merchandise showcasing New York’s unique charm, through global, national, and local brands.

The New Terminal One’s travel essentials program includes six retail spaces totaling approximately 8,400 square feet throughout the new terminal. Travelers will experience the diverse offerings of local brands celebrating the Big Apple, as well as first-to-airport national and global brands.

Familiar New York City brands participating in the program include Made in Queens, Magnolia Bakery, Jacques Torres Chocolates and Greyston Bakery.

As for local vendors, travelers can try granola from Queens-based Baked by Noon, sample cookies from Brooklyn’s Bites, purchase art from Johnnerdraws, and drink coffee from Transcendence Coffee. Other local vendors include handmade soaps from Treestar, drinks from Red Jacket, brittle from Brittle & Beyond and caramels from Cobblestone Candies.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said the PANYNJ is eager to welcome more graduates from the Institute of Concessions to JFK’s New Terminal One.

“Our region is the front door to the country for millions of international visitors, so we want to be the first to show off the best of our hospitality upon arrival and ensure that energy stays with them through to departure,” O’Toole said.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton added that the New Terminal One showcases the diverse local businesses surrounding JFK, as the airport is the gateway to the city for millions of international visitors.

“There is no place like New York, and these local businesses help JFK reflect that unique New York energy as an exciting part of travelers’ memories of their time here,” he said.

“As we count down the months to welcoming our first customers, we are thrilled to unveil our travel essentials retail experience designed to elevate the standard for international travel from the iconic city of New York while providing unmatched convenience,” added Jennifer Aument, CEO of New Terminal One. “From beloved New York brands to exclusive products from local businesses, travelers can look forward to a vibrant shopping experience that captures the energy and creativity of our dynamic city.”

Dominic Lowe, chief operating officer of URW, said that the company has partnered with PANYNJ, New Terminal One, and WHSmith North America to create a one-of-a-kind experience that introduces local and global brands to international guests.

The Institute of Concessions was created in 2023 by the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council to reflect the agency’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community development.

The 10-week training program helps local business owners—particularly minorities and/or women—learn the skills necessary to obtain an airport concession space in one of JFK’s new terminals.

The second cohort, comprised of thirteen local business owners, graduated from the Port Authority-sponsored program last June.