‘A mayor for all’: Mamdani outlines vision for affordable, equitable NYC after primary win

Mamdani discussed his vision for New York City in an interview with QNS, hours after securing the Democratic nomination.

State Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani has officially secured the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, following the final round of ranked-choice voting on July 1.

Just hours after the results were certified, the Astoria lawmaker sat down with QNS to lay out his vision — one that centers on working-class New Yorkers, safer streets and making the city truly affordable.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist who entered the race polling at just 1%, rose to the top of a crowded field with a campaign he described as a rejection of politics-as-usual. His candidacy drew increasing attention as well as strong opposition, including what he says were public attacks from federal officials that led to death threats and heightened security measures.

Still, Mamdani said he remains focused on delivering for New Yorkers who have long felt overlooked.

“This win isn’t just mine — it’s ours. It’s the city’s working people standing up and saying we deserve more than just survival,” he said in Tuesday’s interview. “We deserve a city that works for all of us.”

From Queens to City Hall: a borough-based blueprint

Mamdani’s campaign has been deeply rooted in Queens, where he has represented Astoria in the State Assembly since 2021. His mayoral platform emphasizes borough-specific investments, including support for the Rockaway Trauma Center — which received $300,000 for a land transfer — and the QueensLink transit proposal aimed at improving access across outer-borough neighborhoods.

In Astoria, he said his priorities will remain deeply rooted in transit access, pedestrian safety, and support for the small business community. During the interview, he emphasized that his experience representing the district has shaped his approach to city governance, particularly around infrastructure, affordability, and public space.

Mamdani said he would continue to champion improvements to public transit and street safety, including the expansion of protected bike lanes, more dedicated bus lanes, and the restoration of reliable MTA bus service throughout Queens. “We need streets that work for everyone — cyclists, drivers, pedestrians, seniors,” he told QNS. “That’s how we make our city safer and more accessible.”

He also highlighted Astoria’s vibrant restaurant and retail scene, calling small businesses the “backbone of the neighborhood’s economy.” Mamdani said that his administration would focus on eliminating red tape for mom-and-pop shops and ensuring they have better access to city resources, especially those owned by immigrant entrepreneurs. “These are not just businesses — they’re community institutions,” he said.

In response to a question about parks and public spaces in Astoria, Mamdani took direct aim at what he called the city’s failure to deliver on basic neighborhood services. He pointed to Rainey Park, which has remained closed for over a year with no clear timeline for reopening. He said this kind of prolonged closure without updates reflects a broader culture of “unaccountable government” that he intends to change.

“We have parks in Queens that are closed without explanation,” Mamdani said. “That’s not just a bureaucratic failure — it’s a failure to respect the communities who use those parks every day.”

When asked about Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Mamdani specifically addressed longstanding frustrations around sanitation and the city’s broken street vending permit system — issues that have persisted through multiple mayoral administrations. He said that while city leaders have acknowledged the crisis, they’ve failed to resolve it.

“We have street vendors who’ve been waiting for permits that were promised but never delivered,” Mamdani said. “Meanwhile, people are paying $20,000 to middlemen just to sell food. That’s not regulation — that’s abandonment.”

If elected, he pledged to issue a substantial number of new vendor permits to dismantle the black market system and make it easier for vendors — many of whom are immigrants — to operate legally. He also called for expanding the Department of Sanitation’s budget to address what he described as “persistent cleanliness issues” in Jackson Heights and other parts of Queens that suffer from under-resourcing.

Additionally, Mamdani reiterated the proposal to allocate 1% of the city’s budget to parks and ensure that maintenance, capital improvements, and public timelines are delivered with full transparency. “We’re not asking for luxuries — we’re asking for functioning, public spaces that belong to everyone,” he said.

Affordability, safer streets, and public sector reform

At the core of Mamdani’s platform is a plan to tackle the city’s affordability crisis. He supports a citywide rent freeze, universal child care, and fare-free buses, arguing that these steps are essential to make the country’s most expensive city livable for working families.

He has also called for major investment in public transit, including protected bike and bus lanes in all five boroughs, and for bringing down the cost of subway expansion by reducing reliance on outside consultants. Mamdani pointed to the first phase of the Second Avenue Subway — which cost over $2.5 billion per mile — as a cautionary tale.

“We spent more money on consulting than on actual construction,” Mamdani said. “The private sector drained public money, and what do we have to show for it? A system that still doesn’t serve enough of the outer boroughs.”

He emphasized the need to rebuild the city’s public sector capacity, especially in planning and infrastructure, to reduce dependency on high-cost private contracts.

A ‘Mayor for all’

While Mamdani’s base has long been rooted in northwest Queens, he said his administration would serve every borough and community.

“I will be a mayor for all 8.5 million New Yorkers — not just the ones who voted for me,” he said. “That includes the neighborhoods City Hall has long forgotten, like the Rockaways.”

His platform includes expanded investment in resiliency, healthcare access, and transit service for the peninsula. The trauma center in Rockaway, he noted, is only the beginning.

Asked how he would appeal to moderate voters and Jewish communities in Queens, Mamdani said he understands the concerns some residents may have and is committed to governing inclusively.

“This campaign is not about labels — it’s about outcomes. It’s about clean streets, affordable housing, and public safety. I believe those values resonate with voters across the political spectrum,” he told QNS.

To address concerns from Jewish constituents — including those in Kew Gardens Hills, Forest Hills, and Rego Park — Mamdani said he has met with religious and community leaders and has committed to expanding public safety programs. His platform includes an 800% increase in funding for anti-hate crime prevention, and he emphasized that combating antisemitism must be a core function of city government.

“Fighting antisemitism and protecting Jewish New Yorkers is non-negotiable. That’s why we’re scaling up investment, not just in policing but in community-based safety initiatives.”

He also noted that his broader affordability agenda — from child care to property tax reform — will serve both renters and homeowners in Queens.

Inclusive organizing and community engagement

Mamdani credited his campaign’s success to a deliberate effort to include communities too often left out of city politics. He said that traditional campaigns ignore newer and infrequent voters in favor of so-called “triple prime” voters — a strategy his team rejected.

His campaign rolled out multilingual videos and mailers — including in Bangla and Nistangi — to engage South Asian residents across Queens. He also held meetings with Jewish and Caribbean leaders to discuss public safety, education, and affordability.

“Too many campaigns chase likely voters and ignore the rest. We didn’t,” Mamdani said. “We talked to new Americans, to working families, to people who’d never voted before. And it made the difference.”

He emphasized that his administration would reflect this approach in governance, with a commitment to responsive city services and equitable resource distribution.

With the Democratic primary secured, Mamdani now heads into the general election as the presumed front-runner in a city where Democrats dominate the electorate. Still, he said the campaign is far from over.

“We’re going to keep organizing, keep listening, and keep fighting — because the work doesn’t stop with a nomination,” he said. “It begins with winning, and it continues with transforming how this city works — from the ground up.”