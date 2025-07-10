Man in his 50s sought for exposing himself to 13-year-old on E train in Forest Hills: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl on an E train late last month.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly flashed a 13-year-old girl on a Queens subway train last month.

The victim was riding a southbound E train approaching the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station at around 1 p.m. on Monday, June 30, when she saw a stranger exposing himself to her, police said Wednesday. The perpetrator ran off the train at the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station and fled in an unknown direction. The youngster was not injured during her encounter with the stranger.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on board the E train and walking toward the station exit and described him as having a dark complexion with a gray beard and a dark mustache. He is also described as approximately 50 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, black and white sneakers, and a black and red baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this public lewdness investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 6, the 112th Precinct has reported 21 sex crimes so far in 2025, three more than the 18 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 16.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 19 reported so far this year, three fewer than the 22 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 13.6%, according to CompStat.