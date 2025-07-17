Man hospitalized following mugging near Roosevelt Avenue in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly mugged a man in Corona while he was walking during the early morning of Monday, July 7.

A 45-year-old man was beaten and robbed in Corona by a mugger who police say remains at large.

Police from the 115th Precinct in are looking for a suspect who law enforcement sources say approached the victim as he walked near the intersection of 37th Avenue and Warren Street on Monday, July 7. The perpetrator snuck up behind him at around 4:07 a.m., pushed him to the ground and began punching the victim repeatedly before striking him an unknown object.

The assailant then forcibly removed the victim’s backpack, Apple iPhone 12 and approximately $200 in cash before running off southbound on Warren Street toward Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was treated for swelling, bruising and a laceration to the face. He is listed in stable condition.

Police on Thursday released surveillance video of the suspect walking along Warren Street.

He has a medium complexion with black hair and a beard. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, long black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 115th Precinct has reported 157 robberies so far in 2025, 71 fewer than the 228 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 290 reported so far this year, 46 fewer than the 3336 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 13.7%, according to CompStat.