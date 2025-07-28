Masked man wanted for allegedly pistol-whipping worker before robbing Briarwood convenience store: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly attacked a worker before robbing a convenience store in Briarwood and remains at large more than a month later.

Police from the 107th Precinct are looking for the crook who allegedly pistol-whipped a worker and threatened a senior who were both working at a Briarwood convenience store before stealing more than $1,000 in cash last month.

Police say that on the night of Saturday, June 14, the gunman entered the commercial establishment at 85-48 Manton St. just before 10 p.m. and approached a 73-year-old store employee and his 52-year-old co-worker, pulled out a firearm and demanded money. The perpetrator allegedly struck the younger worker multiple times in the head before shoving the elderly employee out of the way and going behind the counter, where he forcibly removed $1,300 from the register, police said. The armed robber ran out of the store and was last seen traveling westbound on Manton Street toward Main Street.

The victim sustained pain to his head but refused medical attention at the crime scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he came out from behind the counter carrying the stolen cash in a green plastic bag. He is described as having a dark complexion and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, a black jacket and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 20, the 107th Precinct has reported 60 robberies so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 67 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct, with 120 reported so far this year, 42 fewer than the 162 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 25.9%, according to CompStat.