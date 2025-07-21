Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in South Ozone Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for this masked gunman who allegedly robbed a 68-year-old man in South Ozone Park.

A senior was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man in broad daylight on a commercial strip in South Ozone Park on Saturday, July 12, according to authorities.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park reported a 68-year-old man was walking past 133-17 Rockaway Blvd. at around 3:30 p.m. when he was confronted by a stranger who pulled out a firearm. The gunman forcibly removed a necklace from the elderly man’s neck and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering across the front, a black facemask, black jeans, and black and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 106th Precinct has reported 94 robberies so far in 2025, ten fewer than the 104 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 9.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.