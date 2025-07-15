Masked man snatches senior’s snacks at Woodhaven subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly snatched a bag from a senior as he waited for a J train in Woodhaven last month.

A senior man was robbed in Woodhaven while waiting for a J train by a suspect who remains at large more than three weeks later.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and Transit District 20 are looking for a perpetrator who approached a 68-year-old victim as he stood on the northbound platform at the 75th Street-Elderts Lane station just before 1 a.m. on Friday, June 20. The masked man snatched a bag from the senior’s hand and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction on Jamaica Avenue near Forest Park, police said. The bag contained only food items, including Krispy Kreme doughnuts, a bottle of Lipton’s iced tea, and a bottle of water, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday, adding that the victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he walked on Jamaica Avenue and described him as having a medium complexion. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a black and white cartoon character on the chest, camouflage cargo pants, red and white sneakers, a red and white baseball cap and a black facemask.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 102nd Precinct has reported 164 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 35 fewer than the 194 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported five transit crimes so far this year, the same number of transit crimes reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.