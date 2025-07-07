Maspeth honors America’s founding with Declaration of Independence reading

Residents, veterans and community leaders gathered at Maspeth Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 2, for an early Independence Day celebration featuring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The event, held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., was part of an annual tradition organized to commemorate the nation’s founding and celebrate American patriotism. Hosted at the corner of 69th Street and Grand Avenue, the gathering drew attendees of all ages, including local veterans from various U.S. conflicts and several civic organizations from around Queens.

Assembly Member Steven Raga, who represents the 30th Assembly District, led the program and thanked the crowd for continuing the tradition in Maspeth.

“We continue this tradition here in Maspeth, here in Queens, to showcase not just our patriotism, but how we acknowledge our country’s history and how we pass this down to the next generation of New York,” Raga said. “It’s great to be here with not just community leaders, but also those who have fought for our country.”

This year’s program included an expanded roster of community partners. Raga acknowledged support from Maspeth Federal Savings Bank for providing the event space, as well as groups like Woodside on the Move and Master’s Chamber for their ongoing engagement and presence.

Raga emphasized Maspeth’s historic role during the American Revolution, noting that Grand Avenue through Maspeth and Elmhurst once served as a route for revolutionary fighters.

“There’s a real history here—this is a historical place, celebrating a historical document for a historical event,” he said. “An event like this, especially in the world’s borough, symbolizes not just unity, but a hope for everyone to work in continued partnership, not just for New York, but for our country.”

During the program, a Lithuanian elder in attendance presented Raga with medals honoring Lithuanian nobility, recognizing his leadership and drawing connections between the legacy of resistance abroad and civic unity at home. The medals, he noted, were also symbolic of opposition to authoritarianism, specifically citing ongoing efforts to defend Lithuania from Russian influence.

Community members praised the event’s message of unity and historical awareness, which continues to grow in scope each year. The annual reading serves as both a tribute to the country’s founding and a reminder of Queens’ diverse and engaged civic spirit.