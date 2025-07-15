John McEnroe, Venus Williams to take part in star-studded US Open fan event

A Hall of Fame roster of US Open champions, including John McEnroe and Venus Williams, will take to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium next month as part of an exhibition event ahead of the US Open.

“Stars of the Open,” returning for the third year, will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, inside the famous tennis arena at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Coco Gauff, the reigning Roland Garros champion who also won the 2023 US Open, will take part in the upcoming exhibition event, joining up-and-coming Brazilian star Joao Fonseca.

An A-list roster of US tennis legends will also be showing off their skills at the Stars of the Open, including McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Williams. One-time US Open champions Andy Roddick and Juan Martin Del Potro will also be taking part in addition to American wheelchair stars Dana Mathewson and Casey Ratzlaff.

The event will pit the tennis stars with and against one another in a series of exhibition matches, featuring surprise appearances from world-famous celebrities. Past Stars of the Open events have featured NBA star Jimmy Butler appearing as a ball crew member and later playing alongside Frances Tiafoe in a doubles match against Carlos Alcaraz and multiplatinum recording artist Sebastian Yatra.

The event will take place as part of US Open Fan Week, a free event running from Aug. 18-23 providing family-friendly activities for tennis fans ahead of the start of the US Open main draw, which kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Although fan week is free, tickets for the Stars of the Open exhibition event start at $25, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the USTA Foundation, the national charitable arm of the USTA.

The Foundation supports the National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) network, a nationwide group of more than 250 youth development organizations that use tennis to help young people from under-resourced communities succeed in life.