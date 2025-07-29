Four-alarm late night fire in Middle Village leaves two firefighters injured: FDNY

The FDNY battled a ferocious four alarm fire that ripped through seven one-story commercial buildings on Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village on July 28.

The FDNY battled a ferocious four alarm fire that ripped through seven one-story commercial buildings on Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village just after 10:45 p.m. on Monday night.

The fire, which is believed to have started at 64-76 Dry Harbor Road, sent two firefighters to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Arriving units were met with heavy smoke and fire showing from the one story buildings. Members were briefly removed from the building as fire consumed the cockloft and broke through the roof.

Firefighters used six hoselines and four tower ladders to knock down the main body of fire. Searches throughout the buildings yielded negative results.

FDNY’s Division 14 placed the fire under control at 12:25 a.m.

FDNY Fire Marshals will determine the cause and origin of the blaze.