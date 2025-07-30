Modern playgrounds, basketball courts and green spaces coming soon to Corona parks

NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa (c.) and Council Member Francisco Moya at the Park of Americas construction site.

A group of greenspaces in Corona is receiving a major upgrade.

Major revitalization projects are underway at Josephine Caminiti Playground, located at Corona Avenue and 102nd Street, Park of the Americas basketball courts, located at 104th Street and 41st Avenue in Corona, and American Triangle, located between 41st Avenue, 102nd Street and National Avenue.

The City Council provided funding for the renovations, which cost over $15 million in total.

On Friday, June 25, NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa and District 21 Council Member Francisco Moya celebrated the construction projects at the three neighborhood parks.

The Josephine Caminti Playground is undergoing a $6.9 million reconstruction. Construction is in the early stages and is projected to be completed by July 2026. Upgrades to the playground include modernized play equipment, new safety surfacing and enhanced accessibility features. Children and parents will also enjoy increased seating areas and spray showers.

At Park of the Americas, the basketball court is receiving a $7.3 million facelift. The project is actively underway and is projected to finish in May 2026. Upon completion, the basketball court will be a state-of-the-art recreational facility. As part of the project, the area will receive repaved pathways and sidewalks, increased seating and expanded tree pits to maintain the health of the overhead tree canopy.

Furthermore, the American Triangle is undergoing a $1.1 million reconstruction project. The project began in March of 2025 and will completely revitalize the space as a gathering place for community members living in northeast Queens. Parkgoers can expect new plantings, path pavings and an outdoor electrical outlet to accommodate the annual holiday tree lighting.

Rodriguez-Rosa said the reconstruction projects represent NYC Parks’ ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class recreational facilities for Queens families.

“Thanks to the dedicated advocacy of Council Member Francisco Moya and the support of the City Council, we’re bringing comprehensive improvements to these well-loved community spaces. From modern playground equipment at Josephine Caminiti to upgraded basketball courts at Park of the Americas and the complete reconstruction of American Triangle, these projects will serve generations of Queens residents,” she said.

“Today marks a proud moment for our community as we break ground on transformative upgrades to Park of the Americas, Josephine Caminiti Playground, and the American Triangle,” said Moya. “This $8.75 million investment is about more than just parks — it’s about building safer, greener, more vibrant spaces where families can gather, children can play, and neighbors can connect. These improvements are a direct result of listening to our community and delivering on our promise to put people first. These projects piggyback off the $2.7 million dollar renovation of William F Moore Park already underway in Council District 21. I’m excited to see these projects come to life and continue working to uplift every corner of our district.”