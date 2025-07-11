MTA bus slams into pole in Flushing, injuring seven passengers: NYPD

The Q20A bus rests on the sidewalk after crashing into a pole in Flushing early Friday morning, as shown in a video posted on TikTok by @omgitscris300.

Seven people were injured aboard an MTA bus that crashed on Main Street in Flushing on Friday morning.

The driver of the Q20A bus was traveling westbound on 57th Road just south of Kissena Corridor Park at 5:58 a.m. when he made a right turn onto Main Street, jumped the curb, and slammed into a light pole at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and Main Street, an MTA spokesman said. There were seven passengers on the bus when it crashed. They were transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with minor complaints of pain, according to the NYPD spokesman.

The driver remained at the scene, and the Q30 MTA bus had significant front-end damage. No criminality is suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD spokesman said.

A TikTok video shared by a passerby under the handle @omgitscris300 shows the immediate aftermath of the crash, with the damaged MTA bus mounted on the sidewalk and emergency crews responding to the scene. The footage quickly gained traction on social media, capturing the attention of local residents and drawing renewed concerns about traffic safety at the busy Flushing intersection.

The crash comes just three days after the driver of an overland crane rig rammed a Q88 MTA bus in Queens Village, injuring the bus driver and three female passengers. The 46-year-old bus driver was executing a left turn from Amboy Lane onto Springfield Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, when the crane rig slammed into the bus, police said.

EMS transported three female passengers, ages 59, 51, and 23, and the bus driver to area hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The 53-year-old crane rig driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.