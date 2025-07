Numerous Queens residents gathered to enjoy the Myrtle Avenue Summer Street Festival in Ridgewood.

Queens residents gathered at 60-60 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood to enjoy the festivities offered at the Myrtle Avenue Summer Street Festival on Sunday, July 20.

Among the numerous features at the event were food vendors, craft vendors, rides for kids, shopping experiences and much more. There was fun to be had for people of all ages.

The Myrtle Avenue Summer Street Festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glendale.