Woman sought for taking N train in Astoria on brief joy ride: NYPD

Cops are looking for a woman who stole an N train in Astoria and took it one station south to Dutch Kills.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a woman who hijacked an N train early Thursday morning.

Cops responded to a 911 call of a subway train being moved from the Broadway station over 31st Street at 4:30 a.m. on July 17. Upon their arrival, an MTA employee informed officers that an unidentified woman had broken into a locked, parked and unoccupied N train at the Broadway station over 31st Street and moved it southbound to the 36th Avenue stop, one station away in Dutch Kills, an NYPD spokesman said.

She then fled the station in an unknown direction and remains at large, police said. Service was not impacted during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to the MTA.

Investigators have not determined how she gained access to the N train, which was not damaged.

There were no injuries reported.

The police spokesman said the suspect is a Black woman with long red hair.

Through July 13, the 114th Precinct has reported 23 transit crimes so far in 2025, a half dozen more than the 17 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 35.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.