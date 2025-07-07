Neighbors scare off burglary suspects at Bayside home: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two burglars who tried to break into the Bayside home of a 65-year-old man whose neighbors scared them off when they were alerted by too much noise.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are looking for a pair of befuddled burglars who tried to break into the home of a senior a few blocks west of the Clearview Expressway late last month, before they were scared off by the victim’s neighbors.

The masked couple targeted a home near the intersection of 202nd Street and 36th Avenue in Bayside on the evening of Saturday, June 28. The man and woman entered the yard of a 65-year-old man at around 6:45 p.m. and went to work on a sliding glass door at the rear of the home, but they were unable to enter the residence, police said Friday.

The bungling burglars proceeded to ring the doorbell multiple times, alarming the neighbors, according to a law enforcement source. In addition to hearing the doorbell, neighbors noticed the sliding glass door was open and began to yell. The intruders fled the scene, running eastbound on 36th Avenue toward the Clearview Expressway. There were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described the man as having a light complexion with a distinctive scar on both sides of his neck. He wore a blue surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a gray baseball cap. The woman has a light complexion with brown hair. She wore a blue surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo sweatpants, black and white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and she carried a black purse..

Anyone with information regarding this attempted burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 29, the 111th Precinct has reported 146 burglaries so far in 2025, 19 more than the 127 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 15%, according to the most recent CompStat report.