New York Road Runners host inaugural Start Line Series run in Queens

A crowd of runners running past the start line at the inaugural NYRR Start Line Series run in Long Island City.

Long Island City hit the ground running on July 26, when over 500 participants laced up their running shoes for the inaugural New York Road Runners (NYRR) Start Line Series, a series of free, beginner-friendly runs designed for novice athletes in the sport, at Vernon Boulevard.

In partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT)’s Summer Streets program, a community initiative that transforms over 22 miles of city streets into recreational zones for five consecutive Saturdays through Aug. 23, hundreds of runners ran the out-and-back 2.5-mile course.

The NYRR Start Line Series exemplifies the non-profit running organization’s presence in the World’s Borough, and a “decades-long” collaboration with NYC DOT to elevate the accessibility of running, according to a press release. The running series is part of a broader initiative featuring more than 400 car-free blocks for pedestrians to enjoy, celebrating NYC’s 400th anniversary.

The morning of Saturday, July 26, brimmed with infectious energy and lively fanfare from the running community to commemorate the first installment. The course was designed to be fast and flat, with little to no phantom hills, making it an uncomplicated endeavor for runners taking their first strides on the pavement.

When asked about the motivation behind organizing the inaugural Start Line Series, Ted Metellus, the NYRR Chief Event Production Officer, explained that the running organization aimed to continue expanding its free offerings throughout the New York Tri-State area and the five boroughs.

Because of their ongoing relationship with NYC DOT in the New York City (NYC) Marathon and other road races, the idea was “a perfect marriage” with the Summer Streets program.

“We really wanted to get out into the localized communities [in Queens],” Metellus said. “It’s been so beautiful to see not only our returning runners but our returning runners that are bringing friends, family and loved ones to come out and experience their very first race.”

Ydanis Rodriguez, the NYC DOT Commissioner, addressed the crowd before the run, calling the Summer Streets program as the largest pedestrian-friendly space “the whole nation has seen.”

Nina Negre, a Brazilian-born local from Astoria, felt motivated to sign up for the NYRR Start Line Series run after hearing about the car-free streets initiative. “I’d definitely come [to the NYRR Start Line Series] again because it’s fun and available for free,” Negre said. “We can run together in the streets that are closed [to] traffic so we can get the whole space for us.”

Earl Roberts, a Queens native and member of NYRR Striders, a fitness program offered to older adults seeking an active, healthy lifestyle, completed the run to enhance his fitness. As a Strider, Roberts participates in activities focused on mobility improvements, including walking and strength training.

“It’s for my health, and I meet a lot of nice people out here,” Roberts said.

The community initiative will continue its running path in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Saturday, Aug. 23. Click here to sign up for part two of the series.

For more information on programming and volunteer opportunities, visit their website.