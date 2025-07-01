Ninety income-restricted units available at Jamaica apartment tower, rent starts at $2,065

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 90 units in a 24-story residential building at 94-15 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica.

The building features 524 units, 434 of which are market rate. The 90 units set aside are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Studios account for 27 of the units set aside. These units have a monthly rent of $2,065 and can house no more than two people. Each household must combine for an annual income ranging from $75,669-$103,680.

There are 45 one-bedroom units in the housing lottery, which cost $2,205 a month in rent. Up to three people can reside in these units, as long as they combine to earn $81,223-$116,640 annually.

Another 17 units are two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,629. As many as five people are permitted to live in each unit. Residents of each unit must make a combined $97,680-$140,000 a year.

The last unit set aside is a three-bedroom, costing $3,021 a month in rent. Households as large as seven people are able to live in this unit, as long as they collectively earn $113,040-$160,720 in annual income.

Each unit features air-conditioning, intercommunication devices, energy-efficient appliances and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. The building also has a shared laundry room, a mailroom, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and electric heat.

The property is within close proximity to the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road Station, as well as bus stops for the Q1, Q4, Q6, Q8, Q9, Q20, Q20A, Q20B, Q24, Q25, Q30, Q31, Q34, Q40, Q41, Q42, Q44-SBS, Q54, Q56, Q60, Q65, Q75, Q83, Q84, n4 and n4X lines. Other notable nearby features include Rufus King Park, Gateway Park and Sunshine Developmental School.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 94-15 Sutphin Blvd. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Aug. 18. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 94-15 Sutphin Blvd. Apartments, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.