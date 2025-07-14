Queens families harvest over 50 pounds of produce at NYSCI’s hydroponics lab

Children harvest plants at the hydroponics lab at New York Hall of Science. Photo courtesy of NY Sun Works/New York Hall of Science.

The New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) teamed up with sustainability nonprofit New York Sun Works to welcome Queens families to NYSCI on July 11 to harvest over 50 pounds of produce grown at a hydroponics lab at the Queens-based science museum.

New York Sun Works installed a Hydroponic Learning Lab at NYSCI last August in order to “empower and inspire the next generation” of scientists, biologists, agriculturalists, agronomists, activists and community leaders to create solutions to local and global climate challenges.

The non-profit has now installed over 350 hydroponics labs across New York City and over 70 across Queens, teaching young students how to grow plants indoors and without using soil. Instead of receiving energy from the sun, plants at the labs receive energy from LED lighting that is tailored to the specific energy needs of individual plans. Plants are also planted in soil-free growth mediums.

The NYSCI lab aims to demonstrate how hydroponics fits into wider sustainability science education in schools. The lab additionally allows the public to taste first hand the difference between fresh hydroponic produce and vegetables from supermarkets, NY Sun Works said.

Last Friday, the produce from over 300 plants grown at the lab was distributed free of charge to families, residents and patrons of NYSCI, totaling more than 50 pounds of produce.

NYSCI President and CEO Lisa Gugenheim said the hydroponics lab creates the exact “learning and innovative experience” that NYSCI strives to create.

“We are just thrilled with the ongoing partnership with NY Sun Works, who are leading the way in hands-on sustainability science education in New York City, and supporting our mission of Design, Make, Play. We look forward to many more bountiful harvests to come,” Gugenheim said in a statement.

Manuela Zamora, executive director of NY Sun Works, said the partnership with NYSCI has provided access to fresh, locally-grown produce as well as creating opportunities for “hands-on” learning about how food is grown, harvested and distributed.

“Today’s harvest is a celebration for Queens families and residents. Watching the community connect the science of sustainability with the joy of tasting fresh basil is a powerful reminder of the impact of experiential education. We’re grateful to NYSCI for their outstanding partnership,” Zamora said.

NY Sun Works’ hydroponic labs are coupled with grade-specific, year-round science curriculum and teacher training to help students learn about how plants are grown without access to soil or sunlight.