CM Paladino, NYC Parks celebrate completed improvements at Francis Lewis Park, Powell’s Cove Park

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino (seventh from left) and NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa (fifth from left) celebrated the completion of the repainting of the basketball courts at Francis Lewis Park and the restoration of trails at Powell’s Cove Park.

City Council Member Vickie Paladino, NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa and other members of the Queens community gathered to celebrate the completion of two projects at Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone and Powell’s Cove Park in College Point on Tuesday, July 15.

Repainting was completed for the park’s basketball courts and the trails in Powell’s Cove Park were refurbished to help provide visitors with an inviting waterside respite.

“Our parks are the true jewels of District 19, and we’re fortunate to have such vibrant green spaces for our community to enjoy,” Paladino said. “Revitalizing these parks has been a top priority for me since taking office, and I’m grateful to have strong partners like Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa and the entire Parks Department team. These improvements will provide outstanding facilities for generations to come, and I’m proud to support this work with funding from my office. I know our residents are excited to make the most of these spaces this summer.” The repainted basketball courts at Francis Lewis Park, completed just in time for summer pickup games, are the latest improvement made to the park. A $1 million reconstruction of the plaza was recently completed there as well. That work included the installation of a new granite flagpole base, colored pavers, new benches, game tables and plantings. Additionally, a new pickleball court was added to Francis Lewis Park in 2024. The path at Powell’s Cove Park was restored with fresh bluestone gravel, which will help mitigate overgrowth in the area and make the walk more enjoyable for visitors.