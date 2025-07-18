Permits filed for 12-story mixed-use building with 591 residences in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 12-story mixed-use building featuring 591 housing units at 89-53 165th St. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 124 feet tall and yield 438,961 square feet of space. Residential space for the 591 units would make up 432,484 square feet, while the other 6,477 square feet would be commercial space. With an average unit scope of 731 square feet, the 591 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residences and the commercial space, the property would also feature four enclosed parking spaces. The 169th Street subway station, which services the F train, is located nearby. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4, Q5, Q6, Q8, Q9, Q17, Q20, Q24, Q25, Q30, Q31, Q36, Q41, Q42, Q43, Q44-SBS, Q54, Q56, Q65, Q75, Q76, Q77, Q83, Q84, Q110, Q112, n1, n4, n4X, n6, n6X and n22 lines.

Among the notable features located near the property are the Queens Public Library Central Location, Q381 District 29 Pre-K Center, P.S. 349 Magnet School for Leadership and Innovation through STEAM and Growing Up Green Charter School II.

The building applications were submitted by Ami Weinstock. Those applications also list JFA Architects and Engineers as the architect of record.

Permits were recently filed earlier in July to demolish the 1-story structure that currently occupies 89-53 165th St. There has not yet been an estimated date provided for when construction of the proposed building would finish.