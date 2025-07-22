Pheffer Amato passes legislation on behalf of the FDNY, volunteer firefighters, EMTs and paramedics

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato went to bat for members of the FDNY, volunteer firefighters and EMTs and paramedics during the legislative session.

Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato secured significant legislative victories in recent weeks on behalf of the men and women of the FDNY, volunteer firefighters across the state and emergency medical technicians and paramedics across the city.

The South Queens lawmaker succeeded in getting FDNY members equal access to a 20-year retirement plan. Previously, members who were hired before July 2009 were eligible to retire after 20 years of service, while those hired after were mandated to work a longer period of time but she passed A.5861 to ensure all FDNY members had the same retirement option.

“It was completely unacceptable to the men and women who worked side-by-side with each other in the same firehouse to not be equal. We have a recruitment and retention issue across the field — and this was one way I was determined to address that,” Pheffer Amato said. “Changing to a 20-year plan makes us competitive with neighboring localities.”

The bill currently awaits the signing of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“We know the men and women of the FDNY are the best, which is why we passed A.5861 to show them that New York State values their dedication and wants them to have the best option for a career and retirement,” Pheffer Amato added.

On July 21, Pheffer Amato announced the signing of two bills she served as the prime co-sponsor of that would help volunteer firefighters throughout New York state. The bills protects the current New York Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefit Law and expands the provisions that provide a system of benefits for “Vollies” who are injured or become ill while performing their duties. It was through Pheffer Amato’s “yes” vote that the bills passed and the protection was able to become law. A.8275 provides an expansion of disability coverage related to heart disease for all volunteer firefighters, while A.8276 expanded coverage for lung-related illnesses.

“These brave men and women who volunteer their time to help our community when we’re in crisis deserve these healthcare protections,” Pheffer Amato said. “I’m proud of all the Vollies throughout New York State because they step up and show up for us when we need them. They’ve got our back, and through these bills, New York State is showing that we’ve got their back too.”

The governor signed both bills into law.

Last month, she passed a bill named in honor of FDNY EMS Captain Alison Russo, which permanently codifies protocols that require first responders to work in pairs, along with extending that rule to supervisors who previously responded to emergencies alone. Russo was based at Station 49 in Astoria when she was brutally stabbed to death by Peter Zisopoulos during an unprovoked attack on Sept. 29, 2022.

“While we cannot bring Alison back, this bill honors her and all our first responders,” Pheffer Amato said. “ The State is stepping up and doing what’s needed to ensure that our EMTs and paramedics have the staffing levels and partnership requirements to provide more effective services when responding to an emergency. They save lives every day, and it’s our job to ensure their safety.”

A.7356 passed unanimously and was cited by Local 2507, the NYC union that represents EMTs and paramedics, as their top legislative priority.

“The safety of our EMTs and Paramedics cannot be jeopardized, and on behalf of the men and women of Local 2507, we are incredibly grateful to Assemblywoman Pheffer Amato for making sure the heinous murder of Alison Russo doesn’t happen again,” Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said. “By passing this law and solidifying staffing levels, we are making sure that the men and women who respond to emergencies are kept safe on the job. Pheffer Amato has repeatedly proven to have the backs of our EMTs and Paramedics and has shown what true leadership and a commitment to first responders looks like.”