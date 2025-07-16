If you can’t stand the heat, you can still get in the kitchen on the pickleball courts this summer with the launch of indoor pickleball at Retro Fitness in Forest Hills.

In honor of the new addition at the chain fitness center, located at 89-89 Union Tpke, anyone can play for free for the month of July on the brand new indoor-courts, allowing existing and potential members to try it out for themselves to see how much fun they’ve been missing out on before adding the amenity to their membership for an additional $24.99.

The fitness space has been getting gym goers into the pickleball spirit with an array of fun offerings and events, which they held in June, including Sunday pickleball and brunch, pickleball after-hours from 9 p.m. to midnight, and even free pickleball lessons that were available on a first-come, first-served basis. Going forward, the fitness facility will offer court time, clinics with levels from beginner to advanced, open play for the opportunity to meet other players, one-on-one lessons, and more.

While the summer time offers longer days and warm weather, when it comes to outdoor courts during the hot season, outside of early morning courts or evening play, the heat and the potential for thunderstorms make outdoor play a little tricky. With the gym’s addition to the fitness facilities, meeting with your friends for a game can happen whether it’s sweltering outside or a rainy day. The courts, which are open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight and weekends from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., provide flexibility for any schedule, whether players are early birds or prefer the evening time.

Retro Fitness offers amenities and fitness for mental and physical well-being, for an experience that lets guests break a sweat, followed by unwinding. It offers group fitness classes, one-on-one private lessons, yoga, strength training, cardio, and HIIT, as well as massage chairs, tanning, a smoothie bar, and more to meet every lifestyle and fitness goal.

Memberships start from $44.99-$64.99 a month, and for an extra $24.99, you can also enjoy pickleball amenities.

For more information, visit Retro Fitness’ Forest Hills page, or check out their Instagram page at @Retrofitness.foresthills.