Quantcast
Forest Hills
Sports

Escape the heat with new indoor pickleball at Retro Fitness in Forest Hills

By Posted on

If you can’t stand the heat, you can still get in the kitchen on the pickleball courts this summer with the launch of indoor pickleball at Retro Fitness in Forest Hills.

In honor of the new addition at the chain fitness center, located at 89-89 Union Tpke, anyone can play for free for the month of July on the brand new indoor-courts, allowing existing and potential members to try it out for themselves to see how much fun they’ve been missing out on before adding the amenity to their membership for an additional $24.99.

Retro Fitness in Forest Hills unveiled indoor pickleball courts, featuring free play for the month of July. Photo courtesy of Retro Fitness Forest Hills Instagram.

The fitness space has been getting gym goers into the pickleball spirit with an array of fun offerings and events, which they held in June, including Sunday pickleball and brunch, pickleball after-hours from 9 p.m. to midnight, and even free pickleball lessons that were available on a first-come, first-served basis. Going forward, the fitness facility will offer court time, clinics with levels from beginner to advanced, open play for the opportunity to meet other players, one-on-one lessons, and more.

The indoor courts offer play in air conditioning during the hot summer months. Photo courtesy of Retro Fitness Forest Hills Instagram.

While the summer time offers longer days and warm weather, when it comes to outdoor courts during the hot season, outside of early morning courts or evening play, the heat and the potential for thunderstorms make outdoor play a little tricky. With the gym’s addition to the fitness facilities, meeting with your friends for a game can happen whether it’s sweltering outside or a rainy day. The courts, which are open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight and weekends from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., provide flexibility for any schedule, whether players are early birds or prefer the evening time.

Retro Fitness offers amenities and fitness for mental and physical well-being, for an experience that lets guests break a sweat, followed by unwinding. It offers group fitness classes, one-on-one private lessons, yoga, strength training, cardio, and HIIT, as well as massage chairs, tanning, a smoothie bar, and more to meet every lifestyle and fitness goal.

Members and non-members can play pickleball for free during the month of July.Photo courtesy of Retro Fitness Forest Hills.

Memberships start from $44.99-$64.99 a month, and for an extra $24.99, you can also enjoy pickleball amenities.

For more information, visit Retro Fitness’ Forest Hills page, or check out their Instagram page at @Retrofitness.foresthills.

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More Forest Hills News

More from Around New York