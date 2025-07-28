Photos: Queens residents enjoy 2025 Colombian Day Parade in Jackson Heights

Queens residents gathered to take in the festivities of the 25th annual Colombian Day Parade.

The 25th annual Colombian Day Parade was held on Sunday, July 27, between 69th Street and 89th Street in Jackson Heights.

Numerous Queens residents were on hand for this celebration of Colombian independence. There were also local elected officials present for the event, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz and Larinda Hooks, District Leader Hiram Monserrate and New York State Court Judge Gary Miret.

For Ramos, the parade reaching a milestone of 25 years was very important. “My dad helped found this parade 25 years ago,” Ramos said. “We have been working very hard to increase visibility for the Colombian community and to celebrate our heritage. This is a great way to end our month of celebration here in Jackson Heights.”

Over the course of the quarter-century of the parade’s existence, the Colombian Day Parade has grown to become one of the largest Hispanic parades in the New York metropolitan area.

Former New York Governor and current New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo served as the grand marshal of this year’s parade. He was chosen for the role in large part based on his history of public service to the city and the state as a whole.