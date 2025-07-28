Quantcast
Jackson Heights
News

Photos: Queens residents enjoy 2025 Colombian Day Parade in Jackson Heights

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
colombia
Queens residents gathered to take in the festivities of the 25th annual Colombian Day Parade.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The 25th annual Colombian Day Parade was held on Sunday, July 27, between 69th Street and 89th Street in Jackson Heights.

Attendees of all ages showed off their Colombian pride. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Numerous Queens residents were on hand for this celebration of Colombian independence. There were also local elected officials present for the event, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz and Larinda Hooks, District Leader Hiram Monserrate and New York State Court Judge Gary Miret.

Assemblymember Larinda Hooks (left) and State Senator Jessica Ramos (right) were among the many Queens leaders in attendance. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was at the Colombian Day Parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Assemblymember Catalina Cruz at the Colombian Day Parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

For Ramos, the parade reaching a milestone of 25 years was very important. “My dad helped found this parade 25 years ago,” Ramos said. “We have been working very hard to increase visibility for the Colombian community and to celebrate our heritage. This is a great way to end our month of celebration here in Jackson Heights.”

Ramos greets parade attendees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Richards marched in the parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Over the course of the quarter-century of the parade’s existence, the Colombian Day Parade has grown to become one of the largest Hispanic parades in the New York metropolitan area.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Former New York Governor and current New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo served as the grand marshal of this year’s parade. He was chosen for the role in large part based on his history of public service to the city and the state as a whole.

Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo joined Ramos at the parade and served as the grand marshal. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

