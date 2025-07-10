Queens Borough Hall gets ADA-accessible plaza as part of $6.25M renovation

The borough president was joined by DDC commissioner Tom Foley and other city officials to celebrate the overhaul of Queens Borough Hall Plaza.

Dozens gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Queens Borough Hall on Wednesday, July 9, to celebrate the completion of a major renovation of Queens Borough Plaza.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was joined by NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Tom Foley, whose agency oversaw the two-year project, along with Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) Commissioner Christina Curry and NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) Executive Deputy Commissioner for Asset and Property Management Shameka Overton.

The $6.25 million project at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens included repaving and stabilizing the plaza and bringing it into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The renovation also made the front doors of Borough Hall ADA-accessible.

Upgrades were made throughout the plaza’s east, west and main entrances, including improved access to the adjacent parking lots. New exterior stone pavers and steps were installed, and several displaced stair treads were reset.

Additional enhancements included ADA-compliant exterior walkways, new retaining walls, automated doors at the main entrance, and illuminated handrails. Construction began in December 2022 and was completed in December 2024. The DDC managed the project on behalf of DCAS.

Richards said the plaza restoration was important, as Queens residents of varying abilities deserve representation at “the people’s house.”

“This is why it was critically important that this plaza underwent the restoration that we are cutting the ribbon on today,” Richards said. “These steps have brought communities together that are representative of who we are as a borough.”

The borough president added that the upgrades have been a long time coming for Borough Hall.

“This was a major issue when I became a borough president. I said we need to fix it,” he said. “Finally, we can once again guarantee that people with disabilities have equal access to government programs and services here at Borough Hall,” he said.

Curry said the celebration is in perfect timing as July is Disability Pride Month. She commended the DDC and DCAS for their work on revamping the borough plaza. “ We commend the DDC, DCAS, and all of Queens to ensure that this civic space now reflects the values of equity and access for all New Yorkers. When you make it accessible for the disabled community…you make it accessible for all,” she said.

Overton said that Queens Borough Hall is one of many buildings across DCAS’s citywide portfolio that are nearly 100 years old and that the upgrades were necessary. “Originally constructed in 1940, this building houses so many critical functions, agencies, and services for Queens residents. It was time to bring its entryway, and the first touch point for New Yorkers, its plaza, into the 21st century,” she said.