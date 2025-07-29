Summer days are beginning to wind down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still make the most of what’s left of the season with a month of incredible events at the Queens Botanical Garden at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing. From summer nights in the garden to creative workshops, don’t let your summer days dwindle without joining in on the fun at the 39-acre oasis.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Grab your lawn chair and get ready to enjoy a Bollywood movie night under the stars in the garden with a screening of Main Hoon Na. The 2004 Hindi-language masala film is about an army officer who goes undercover as a college student for two missions that he must handle simultaneously. Tickets for the event range from $3.09 to $7.29 and may be purchased online.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Join the QBG community as they take a trip to Citi Field at 41 Seaver Way, Flushing, for an evening of soccer as the NYCFC faces off against the Columbus Crew. The discounted tickets provide guests with a fun-filled Saturday night amongst family and friends while supporting the home team and getting in the community spirit. Tickets range from $63.84 to $135.52. Kickoff begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 10

The orchid exhibit has returned to QBG for the 12th year in a row, bringing an afternoon showcasing an array of beautiful orchids and a celebration of Taiwanese art and culture. The weekend-long event features orchid-themed crafts for all ages, an exploration of Taiwanese culture through food, drink, and activities, and a chat with orchid experts to learn gardening tips. Admission is free for QBG members and ranges from $2-$6 for non-members.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

This afternoon workshop lets participants explore their creative side by learning to draw orchids with watercolor. The workshop is open to adults and children, ages 10 and up, and all materials will be provided to enjoy the experience. Afterward, all participants will be given a pot of orchids to take home and care for on their own. Registration is coming soon and will be available on the QBG website.