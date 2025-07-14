Quantcast
Photos: Queens community comes together for Water Lantern Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
water lantern festival
Numerous attendees of the Water Lantern Festival wrote messages on their own lanterns before sending them out onto the water.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Numerous Queens community members gathered to celebrate the Water Lantern Festival on Saturday, July 12, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The Water Lantern Festival was held on July 12 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, bringing together many community members who took part in the festivities. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The community event featured live performances, music and food trucks for those on hand to enjoy. Attendees wrote down messages, including hopes, dreams, letters to loved ones and more, on their own lanterns before sending them out into the water that evening.

Food trucks were available to attendees of the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“[The Water Lantern Festival] gave the community a chance to gather and kind of share a human moment together,” Isaac Mann, a coordinator for the event, said. “We have people coming to this event to remember loved ones, dedicate themselves to a specific goal or just be grateful for different things in their lives.”

Event Coordinator Isaac Mann gives out lanterns and other items during the Water Lantern Festival. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Prior to the launching of the lanterns into the water, attendees were invited to take the stage and share their messages and the stories behind them. Such an opportunity reflects the emotional experience that this event is meant to be. While many of those on hand are strangers to each other, the Water Lantern Festival can help bring them together.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The culmination of this event also provides a beautiful sight, with the illuminated lanterns floating together in the water under the night sky.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

