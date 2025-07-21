Discover the vibrant spirit of American Indian culture at the 46th Annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow at the Queens County Farm Museum from July 25 to 27. The three-day event celebrates American Indian culture through food, music, dance, Native American crafts and more.

Located at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Floral Park, the celebration features intertribal Native American dance competitions by over 40 American Indian Nations. It also features a vendor market with an assortment of authentic Native American art, crafts, jewelry and food, including delicious favorites like fry bread. The experience provides the community with the opportunity to immerse themselves in ancient traditions in the Native American culture while enjoying breathtaking moments like the event’s grand entry, displaying the full regalia of the dancers, to the Friday and Saturday evening bonfires, which are lit at dusk between 8 and 9 p.m.

The powwow includes six major categories for competing dancers, along with other non-competitive dances such as the Gourd, Round Dances, and Rabbit Dances and demonstrations of many Iroquois, Pueblo and Apache dances. Proceeds from the event will support the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers Scholarship Fund and the Queens County Farm Museum Education Program.

The Thunderbird American Indian dance company is the oldest Native dance company in New York. The troupe, which was founded in 1963 by 10 Native American men and women who were first-generation Native Americans who descended from Mohawk, Hopi, Winnebago,and San Blas tribes, and whose parents were all born on reservations. The troupe was founded to continue to honor the traditions, songs, and dances that they learned from their parents, also adding inspiration from other Native Americans they met in New York. The organization is also committed to raising funds for scholarships for young American Indian students.

Tickets for the event for a one-day pass cost $19 for adults and $12 for children, ages 2-12, and for a three-day pass cost $38 for adults and $24 for children, ages 2-12. Children under the age of 2 can attend for free with no ticket required. Tickets are limited and advance purchase online is available. To learn more visit the Queens County Farm Museum website.

Event dates and times:

Friday, July 25: Performances 7-10 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Saturday, July 26: Performances 12-5 p.m. & 7-10 p.m. (Gates open at 10 a.m.)

Sunday, July 27: Performances 12-5 p.m. (Gates open at 10 a.m.)