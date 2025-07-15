Queens Borough Board greenlights major EV charging hub in Springfield Gardens

The Queens Borough Board voted to approve the creation of the city’s largest electric vehicle charging station in Springfield Gardens.

Borough President Donovan Richards’ office hosted a joint meeting of the Queens Borough Board and Queens Borough Cabinet on Monday, July 14, at Queens Borough Hall, during which the board voted to approve the business terms of a land sale sought by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), on behalf of Wildflower JFK North, LLC, a real estate developer and owner.

The site is an approximately 2.5-acre lot located north of John F. Kennedy International Airport along the southwest side of Rockaway Boulevard, near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 145th Avenue in Springfield Gardens. It is on Queens Block 14260, Lot 85, within City Council District 31 and Queens CB 13.

The city will sell the site to Wildflower JFK North LLC for nearly $8.6 million, and the real estate developer will install the EV-ready site.

The site would have a minimum of 65 EV charging stations with 12 fast charging stations over a maximum period of three years, with the potential to add more chargers in the future. The EV charging stations would be accessible to the public 24/7 and service all types of vehicles, including electric trucks. The site could potentially hold up to 221 EV-ready parking stalls and is restricted to a 15-year use period.

The deal is expected to close this September, and construction is expected to begin shortly after. Per the deal, an EV-ready site must be completed within 15 months of the deed’s execution. Additionally, the company is setting a 25% Minority and/or Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) participation goal.

Wildflower JFK North LLC currently owns and operates over a million square feet of surface parking lots that are EV-ready or are presently operating as EV sites in New York City.

Popular charging hubs in Queens include Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, Koeppel Hundayi in Long Island City, Skyview Parking Garage in Flushing, Springfield Boulevard Supercharger, and Revel charging stations at JFK Airport, near Laguardia Airport and in Maspeth.

Some NYC DOT municipal parking facilities offer EV charging stations, including the Court Square Municipal Parking Garage located at 45-40 Court Square W, the Queens Borough Hall Municipal Parking Garage, located at 80-25 126th St., and the Queens Family Court Municipal Parking Garage, located at 150-02 Archer Ave.

The Queens Borough Board consists of the Queens Borough President, all Queens City Council members, and the chairpersons of each of the 14 Queens Community Boards.

The borough president chairs the Queens Borough Cabinet, which includes the district manager of each of Queens’ community boards and representatives from various city agencies.