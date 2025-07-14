Quantcast
Photos: Queens community celebrates Festival Calle Colombia in Jackson Heights

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
festival calle colombia
The fourth annual Festival Calle Colombia was heavily attended.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Queens residents gathered along 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights to celebrate the annual Festival Calle Colombia on Saturday, July 12.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This Colombian street festival, sponsored by State Senator Jessica Ramos, celebrates the heritage and culture of Colombia and its people. Community members enjoyed the Colombian food, live musical performances, folkloric dances and much more at the event.

Attendees of Festival Calle Colombia enjoyed live musical performances. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Folkloric dances were also performed. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Community members were also honored at the event for their contributions towards putting together the festival. 2025 marks the fourth year that Festival Calle Colombia has been held.

State Senator Jessica Ramos (left) issued proclamations to Jeicol Sanabria Valencia (second from left) and Laura Pava (right) for helping to put the festival together and entertaining the community. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We are here today because this is the heart of the Colombian immigrant community in New York City,” Ramos said. “I’m born and raised here in this community, and I’m so proud to be representing our neighbors in the New York State Senate. This is about bringing our community together to celebrate our culture, to celebrate our heritage and, of course, to support our small businesses and our restaurants.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos speaks at the Festival Calle Colombia. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to providing plenty of entertainment, Festival Calle Colombia also featured booths that were able to provide attendees with valuable information on local services and the assistance offered by city, state and community-based organizations, including New York State of Health.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

