Photos: Queens community celebrates Festival Calle Colombia in Jackson Heights

Queens residents gathered along 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights to celebrate the annual Festival Calle Colombia on Saturday, July 12.

This Colombian street festival, sponsored by State Senator Jessica Ramos, celebrates the heritage and culture of Colombia and its people. Community members enjoyed the Colombian food, live musical performances, folkloric dances and much more at the event.

Community members were also honored at the event for their contributions towards putting together the festival. 2025 marks the fourth year that Festival Calle Colombia has been held.

“We are here today because this is the heart of the Colombian immigrant community in New York City,” Ramos said. “I’m born and raised here in this community, and I’m so proud to be representing our neighbors in the New York State Senate. This is about bringing our community together to celebrate our culture, to celebrate our heritage and, of course, to support our small businesses and our restaurants.”

In addition to providing plenty of entertainment, Festival Calle Colombia also featured booths that were able to provide attendees with valuable information on local services and the assistance offered by city, state and community-based organizations, including New York State of Health.