Queens riders to gain more support as MTA expands Customer Service Centers

The MTA opened its first “customer service centers,” the expanded successor to the token booth.

The MTA is expanding its Customer Service Centers (CSCs) for riders throughout the five boroughs.

The city agency announced on Monday, July 28, that riders will soon have access to 15 additional locations beginning in 2026. A final list of the 15 additional stations with new Customer Service Centers will be announced in the coming months. This would bring the total number of CSCs citywide to 30, expanding on the 15 existing CSCs available since the centers were first introduced in 2022.

Agents at existing CSCs are available 24/7, with the exception of St George, which is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The agents receive dedicated training on ONMY equipment and any support the CSCs provide to riders.

Agents generally assist riders with OMNY machines, help customers sign up for the Fair Fares and Reduced-Fare programs, provide service information, and help commuters find their way.

So far, the new customer service centers will be available at the following stations:

• Far Rockaway – Mott Av (A)

• East 180 St. (6) (2)

• Rockaway Park (L)

• Grand Central (4,5,6)

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said the Customer Service Center expansion comes in tandem with the transition to OMNY pay and increased eligibility requirements for Fair Fares.

“We want to make sure we are doing all we can to give customers the support they need to make their experiences in the system a pleasant one,” Crichlow said.

“With overall subway rider satisfaction at an all-time high, our customer service agents are a big part of that accomplishment – bringing critical support to riders when they need it most,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “Customer Service Centers are part of our core commitment to helping New Yorkers navigate the transit system and we’re excited to expand this important service locally.”