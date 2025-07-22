State lawmakers announce $8.5 million in funding for Queens Museum’s new children’s museum

A number of lawmakers from the Queens Senate and Assembly delegation gathered July 21 to announce $8.5 million in state capital funding for the Queens Museum for the borough’s first-ever children’s museum of arts and culture as well as new collections and an accessible auditorium.

The Suna Children’s Museum, which will encompass over 15,000 square feet once completed, will house classrooms, performance spaces, learning through play areas, and exhibition and community space with access to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The new renovations will also feature new collection galleries, dedicated spaces for older adults and an outdoor artist-inspired playscape. Elected officials said the funding will also go toward an accessible auditorium for community use, artist-designed seating and modernized infrastructure, including elevators and modular gallery ceilings.

Queens Museum said the renovations will allow for new seasonal and cultural celebrations, in-school and after-school activities, art access and early childhood programs.

The new children’s museum is named after Alan Suna, a long-standing Queens Museum board member and chairman of Long Island City’s Silvercup Studios.

The entire Queens Assembly and Senate delegation played a role in securing funds for the planned Children’s Museum, which is expected to be completed in 2027. In 2023, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) also announced $8.5 million in funding for the planned children’s museum.

A number of elected officials visited the museum on Monday to celebrate the funding, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Deputy Leader Mike Gianaris.

Gianaris praised his colleagues for “banding together” to support renovations at Queens Museum, which he described as a “jewel of an institution” in the borough. He added that the funding is a “testament” of what can happen when the state legislature works together.

“The Queens Museum has always been part of the cultural identity of our City, and with the state funding we secured, we are building a truly accessible space that enlightens and serves future generations,” Gianaris said in a statement.

Heastie, meanwhile, said cultural institutions such as the Queens Museum provide residents with the opportunity to immerse themselves in art, history and culture.

“They empower individuals to learn and engage in meaningful experiences, providing access to communities that might not have had such opportunities,” Heastie said in a statement. “Today’s announcement illustrates the legislature’s commitment to creating inclusive spaces in our great city.”

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez recalled having an “opportunity to learn” at the museum while growing up in Queens and praised the museum for its advocacy since opening its doors in 1972.

“Now more than ever we must uplift arts and culture, make it more accessible to families, and modernize programs and spaces to benefit everyone in our community. I’m proud to support this investment in arts education for future generations of Queens residents,” Gonzalez said.

Assembly Member Sam Berger, whose District 27 includes the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, said the investment marks an investment in the children of Queens.

“This is in $8.5 million investment in the most important thing in the world – our children,” Berger said Monday. “This is a chance for them to foster that creative expression so they can add to the rich tapestry of the most diverse borough in the world.”

State Sen. John Liu, whose Senate District covers Flushing Meadows Corona Park and the Queens Museum, described the museum as a “cornerstone” of arts and culture in New York City.

“This historic investment is sure to transform this iconic space from a hidden gem to a New York City treasure that is fully accessible and engaging to all ages,” Liu said in a statement.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas said the museum is a reflection of Queens’ diversity, describing Queens Museum as an institution that must be protected.

“The Queens Museum is a reflection of the diversity within our borough and across New York State. It is an institution we must protect in order to maintain accessibility to art and education,” González-Rojas said in a statement.

Assembly Member Claire Valdez, meanwhile, said investing in the arts represents a test of the state legislature’s commitment to the future.

“This $8.5 million investment in the Queens Museum will create the borough’s first children’s art museum, ensuring that creativity and culture are accessible to every child and family,” Valdez said in a statement. “It will also fund transformative upgrades that will make the Museum a more dynamic and vital gathering place for generations to come.”

Sally Tallant, president and executive director of Queens Museum, said the upgrades will provide “new opportunities” for all visitors, but particularly for children and families. She said the renovations will also enhance accessibility at the museum while strengthening the museum’s ability to serve a “new generation of young artists and lifelong learners.”

“We look forward to opening the doors of the Suna Children’s Museum and welcoming visitors to this dynamic and interactive space,” Tallant said.

At present, Queens Museum caters to 250,000 visitors annually and hosts a wide range of educational initiatives, and public events that are open to individuals of all ages, abilities, linguistic preferences, and socio-economic backgrounds. The museum says the new funding from New York State will make the Queens Museum fully accessible and create spaces for creativity and respite for all the people in the borough and the city.