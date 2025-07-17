Queens rents increase to over $3,000 in June 2025: report

The average cost of rent for apartments in Queens eclipsed $3,000 in June 2025, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

Year-over-year, the average rent in Queens rose 3.49%, from $2,902 in June 2024 to $3,003 in June 2025. Studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units all went up in price by over 3% over this period of time, with each reaching the highest recorded price over the last 13 months.

Studios had a 3.37% jump, from $2,345 in 2024 to $2,424 in 2025. Forest Hills studios had the most significant growth among the 11 neighborhoods, with the average rent having gone up there from $2,140 last year to $2,368 this year.

One-bedroom units had the largest percentage increase, at 3.85%. The average rent of these units rose from $2,811 in 2024 to $2,919 in 2025. Astoria led the way among the neighborhoods, with the average price there rising from $2,839 last year to $3,268 this year.

The average rent for two-bedroom units went up 3.29%, from $3,550 in 2024 to $3,666 in 2025. While this represented the smallest percentage jump, it was the largest increase in actual price among the three unit types. The biggest boost was seen in Rego Park, where rent went up from $3,234 last year to $3,932 this year.

Long Island City had the most expensive units across the board in June 2025. The average rents there were $3,608 for studios, $4,263 for one-bedroom units and $6,140 for two-bedroom units.

The most affordable studios were in Flushing, at $1,921. Jackson Heights had the cheapest rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, at $2,445 and $2,833, respectively.

Among the 11 neighborhoods included in the study, only Flushing, Jackson Heights and Sunnyside experienced decreases in average rental price.