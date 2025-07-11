Queens RockFest returns to the Forest Park Bandshell on July 12

A crowd of music fans watching a concert at the Forest Park Bandshell in Woodhaven, NY. Photo by Neil Goldman

Wear your best band t-shirt and raise your horns.

The eighth annual Queens RockFest (QRF) will transform the Forest Park Bandshell into a thunderous rock n’ roll hub on Saturday, July 12, from 12 noon to 8:30 p.m. Queens rock and metal fans will descend on Forest Park for a high-energy day of roaring riffs and valiant vocals.

Founded by George Wasek, QRF producer and drummer of Manhattan-based band Channeling Owen, the lineup features seven of the heaviest hard hitters in the Queens rock scene: Broken Nails, enTrance, Terror Garden, Love Conquers All and more. The main headliner is Red Hot, an all-female Mötley Crüe tribute band that has performed at nationally renowned venues and kick-started the hearts of classic rock fans.

The Forest Park music festivities will also feature NYC-style hot dogs from Maspit Dogs, a beloved hot dog vendor from Maspeth, prize giveaways, and band merchandise available for purchase throughout the day. All monetary proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warriors Project, a service organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering veterans. The admission is free for music fans to attend.

Sponsored by Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, Don Tequila Urban Cantina, Grandview Tattoo and the Disturbed and Confused Podcast, the vibrant festival will rev up its engine for neighborhood camaraderie, reflecting community in the spirit of rock n’ roll.

The concept for a Queens rock festival derived from Wasek’s desire to play more music in the public eye. As a professional instrumentalist with nearly four decades of experience, Wasek is aware of the challenges that independent musicians face, including the struggle to find venues that will allow them to showcase their original or cover songs.

“The work, although gratifying, is often a great challenge and at times can be a struggle like any struggling musician will tell you,” Wasek stated in the All About Queens Rockfest section of the website.

Wasek’s desire evolved into a mission of lending the microphone to local bands in NYC, presenting opportunities for exposure and expression — all done in CBGB fashion. The favorable reception has motivated Wasek to host QRF every year, creating a space for musicians to hone their craft.

“I wanted to create a venue to promote original bands who got their start in Queens and the NYC Area,” Wasek continued in the section.

This year, Q104.3, NYC’s premier classic rock radio station, announced QRF on the airwaves by broadcaster Maria Malito, as shown on a Facebook post on Thursday, July 3. This commercial speaks to the growing popularity of QRF, highlighting the need for more rock-centric events in the Big Apple.

Now back in its eighth year, QRF has become an annual music mecca in Southwest Queens, beckoning rockers and metalheads to celebrate the energetic genre with fellow rockers across the city.

For more information on QRF, click here.