New York Road Runners names two Queens runners as finalists for Miles of Impact Award

Queens get the miles — and the awards.

New York Road Runners (NYRR), a non-profit organization that strengthens communities through running, named two Queens runners as finalists for the inaugural NYRR Miles of Impact Award: Julie Azcona from Ridgewood, the founder of Ridgewood Runners, and Sergio Arias from Howard Beach, a club member of Team WEPA.

Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the award recognizes select runners who demonstrate a passion for running, community building, and spirited innovation. The recipients are evaluated based on award criteria that emphasize values such as diversity, gratitude and excellence.

Azcona became the first recipient of the NYRR Miles of Impact Award, receiving the prestigious accolade at the NYRR RUNCENTER.

The overall winner of the NYRR Miles of Impact Award receives the following prizes: a complimentary entry into the 2025 New York City (NYC) Marathon, one of the most coveted marathons in the world to earn a spot in, an invitation to the NYRR Grete’s Great Gallop 10K, the HSS Running Mechanics Analysis, an assessment that identifies physical limitations and recommends methods to maximize performance, and a one year training membership with NYRR and Runna, a running app that offers personalized training plans.

Azcona sprinted into the running world during her completion of the NYRR 9+1 membership program to qualify for the 2014 NYC Marathon, where she dedicated the race to her late father, according to a press release. Azcona’s unwavering commitment to the sport motivated her to become the founder of Ridgewood Runners, a neighborhood running club, in April 2023.

Azcona expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the nomination, noting her unexpected reaction at being recognized for her collective empowerment through running. The club leader reflected on how Ridgewood Runners has evolved from a small group of familiar neighbors to a large-scale team whose membership hails from all corners of Ridgewood and beyond.

At the beginning of her running journey, Azcona received encouragement from her friends to start a running club. She further recalled that the neighborhood needed pace-inclusive clubs at the time, with runs separated into different pace groups that catered to a runner’s experience level — ranging from the 7-minute mile to eleven minute mile groups. Azcona further described the ethos of Ridgewood Runners as a team where there is “a place for every pace,” highlighting the accessibility of the running club.

“I was really lucky to be at the right time at the right place and wanting to run with others.” Azcona said.

Following the first meetup at Hernan Hochberg Plaza, located at Myrtle Avenue and 71st Avenue, Azcona aimed to demonstrate to both novice and seasoned runners how transformative the sport is. Azcona fostered a shared spirit of camaraderie with fellow runners in the community. Additionally, she felt inspired by the strides that some runners have made, often progressing from their initial pace group to a faster pace group.

“We have to show everyone that they can run, and that they can love to run, and that they can have fun running,” Azcona shared. “Even if they don’t have fun running, there will be people around them to support and help them get through the run.”

At the end of each run, Azcona hopes that every participant leaves feeling “a little bit better” than at the start.

“I just want people to feel at home, to feel that they can be themselves,” Azcona shared. “Whether you’re a Boston Qualifier or a person who’s just starting to run, I just want you to feel at home in a space that is safe and welcoming.”

As she continues her role as team leader, Azcona wishes to collaborate with small businesses in Ridgewood to secure funding for essential running supplies (e.g., electrolyte products, club t-shirts). Additionally, she envisions ambitious plans for the neighborhood, which include a sanctioned road race and a community center — one that will serve as both the headquarters of Ridgewood Runners and a shared space for family-friendly events. The community center would have vital resources focused on health and wellness.

Arias had an emotionally impactful reason for starting his running journey in 2023. As his father struggled with stage 4 cancer, the Team WEPA member turned to treadmill running as a coping mechanism, according to a press release. Arias found the sport to be a healthy outlet and wanted others to reap the mental benefits of putting one foot in front of the other.

Following his initial miles, Arias has raised funds for charities that specialize in cancer research and treatment during his last two marathons. As a family man, Arias hoped that his story would resonate with runners who are facing similar challenges with their loved ones.

In discussing his running experiences with Team WEPA, Arias praised the run club for its inclusive environment, where runners from across the borough have thrived. He noted that Queens-based running clubs are naturally inclined to be community-driven, supporting locals in endeavors beyond running. “We just like to support each other in however way we can,” Arias said.

As further shared in a press release, Arias has introduced the sport to his daughter, participating in NYRR races with her as a means of strengthening their familial bond. In enhancing personal relationships with both his family and the team, whether by leading group runs or offering advice to his teammates, Arias demonstrated how running can uplift individuals in every sphere of life.

Arias’s plans to further the Queens running community involve starting a potential Team WEPA running chapter in Howard Beach with his wife. As a finalist, Arias hopes to supplement the growth of running in the World’s Borough with a team that will continue the hospitable ethos that he has experienced with Team WEPA and other running clubs.

Reflecting on his thoughts about the nomination, Arias believed that it speaks to the dedication he has poured into his daily miles, both for others and himself.

“It’s a special nomination to see the work that [I have] put into it and the love that I have for the sport,” Arias shared.

To find out more information about the NYRR Miles of Impact Award, click here.